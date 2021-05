FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health team has worked with local officials, community leaders and school leadership to develop a community vaccination “pop-up” schedule through the beginning of June. The goal is to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are encouraged for each of the clinics to help make sure as many people can get the vaccine as possible. However, walk-ins will be accepted based on the availability of the vaccine.