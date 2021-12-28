Washington County COVID update, December 28

FT. EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County released its daily COVID update on Tuesday.

COVID stats

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,087 (- 12)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 227 (- 6)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,310 (+ 51)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 10.2

COVID-19 + Recovered: 8,013 (+ 57)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 8 (- 3)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 70 (No Change)

Fifty-one new cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, along with 57 newly recovered patients. Among new cases, two were considered fully vaccinated—five with Pfizer jabs, five with Moderna, and one with Johnson and Johnson.

Currently, eight Washington County residents are hospitalized due to COVID. County public health officials said that new infections come from a combination of household spread, workplace spread, and other school and community activities. Still, they also said that contact tracers have not verified the origin of exposure in a number of cases.