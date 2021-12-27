Washington County COVID update, December 27

FT. EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County released its daily COVID update on Monday. The county reported one new COVID death—an unvaccinated 80-year-old.

COVID stats

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,099 (- 61)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 233 (- 10)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,259 (+ 31)
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.8
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 7,956 (+ 40)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 11 (- 1)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 70 (+ 1)

Another passing brings the county death toll to 70. Thirty-one new cases were diagnosed on Monday, along with 40 newly recovered patients. Among new cases, two were considered fully vaccinated with Moderna jabs.

Currently, eleven Washington County residents are hospitalized due to COVID. County public health officials said that new infections come from a combination of household spread, workplace spread, and other school and community activities. Still, they also said that contact tracers have not verified the origin of exposure in a number of cases.

