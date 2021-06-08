Washington County announces more pop-up vaccine events

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health Department continues to conduct “Pop-Up” vaccination clinics. At these clinics, the Public Health & EMS Vaccination Team (led by paramedics from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad) are offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for each of the clinics to help ensure the best possibility of being vaccinated, but walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. You can make an appointment for one of the “pop-up” clinics by calling the Washington County Public Health Department at (518) 746-2400.