JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are searching for a woman reported missing out of the town of Jackson in Washington County.

Ruth Anspach, 96, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday, May 19 on Dunbar Road in Jackson. She was driving a 2015 gray Ford Focus with New York registration ANC-3526. Police said she has memory loss and may be in need of medical attention.

She is 5’1″ and 100 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees her should call the NYSP Greenwich at (518) 583-7000 or 911.