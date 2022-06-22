GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals for its September 17-18 clinic. The two-day clinic will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds, at 391 Old Schuylerville Road, in Greenwich.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up and take down, as well as overnight parking staff to greet patients. Interpreters can also volunteer to help patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

All RAM services are free, and no identification is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available include:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental x-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma testing

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

General medical exams

If you or your organization would like to volunteer to provide free healthcare services to the Greenwich community, visit the RAM website or call (865) 579-1530.