FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a rollover crash with entrapment on Thursday in the Town of Fort Ann. Deputies say the crash happened on State Route 4 near Needhamville Lane.

According to deputies, an 86-year-old man from Clarendon, Vermont was extricated from the car by members of the Fort Ann Fire Department and was taken to a nearby landing zone. He was then taken via LifeNet medical helicopter to a hospital with severe head and facial injuries.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation showed the man was driving north on State Route 4, when a witness reported seeing his car swerve before speeding up and ultimately leaving the road. The car rolled over and landed on its roof.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking into the cause of the accident, including the possibility of a medical event before the crash and other contributing factors. A portion of Route 4 was closed down for a time while the crash was cleared.