Update: Structure fire on Main Street in Greenwich

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Greenwich Fire Department, along with Washington County Public Safety & Bureau of Fire, and multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at a three-story building located at 126 Main Street in the Village of Greenwich. Officials say due to scene operations a primary utility line was affected.

According to officials National Grid has reported a number of customers are without power, as well as the heavy use of the village water systems in aid of firefighters. In addition, the department of public works is asking residents to conserve water. Officials say residents can expect the possibility of dirty water or low water pressure as the system recovers.

As of 6:30 p.m., efforts have been scaled back and excavation work has begun. Officials said as soon as the immediate safety concerns are resolved, National Grid will be able to make repairs and restore power as soon as possible.

State Route 29 (Main Street), will remain closed until further notice. Officials said the structure fire scene remains active.