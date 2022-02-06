Update: Structure fire on Main Street in Greenwich

Washington County

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
structure fire at a three-story building located at 126 Main Street in the Village of Greenwich

structure fire at a three-story building located at 126 Main Street in the Village of Greenwich

Trending on NEWS10

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Greenwich Fire Department, along with Washington County Public Safety & Bureau of Fire, and multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at a three-story building located at 126 Main Street in the Village of Greenwich. Officials say due to scene operations a primary utility line was affected.

According to officials National Grid has reported a number of customers are without power, as well as the heavy use of the village water systems in aid of firefighters. In addition, the department of public works is asking residents to conserve water. Officials say residents can expect the possibility of dirty water or low water pressure as the system recovers.

As of 6:30 p.m., efforts have been scaled back and excavation work has begun. Officials said as soon as the immediate safety concerns are resolved, National Grid will be able to make repairs and restore power as soon as possible.

State Route 29 (Main Street), will remain closed until further notice. Officials said the structure fire scene remains active.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19