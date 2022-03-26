FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Department of Public Safety said Saturday the village of Fort Ann’s water system supply will be shut off to all users on Monday, March 28. The shut-off has been scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

Public Works crews will be investigating the source of a water leak, causing the shut-off. Water service will be restored as quickly as possible, but no definitive timeframe has been offered at this time.

Should any further action, such as a Boil Water Advisory, be necessary, a follow-up message will be sent out. The Village will share all messages locally through their channels, and through NY Alert to registered users via reverse call, mobile app, and on their social media channels.