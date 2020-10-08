‘Tiger King’ associate arrested in Washington County as fugitive from justice

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that they’ve arrested Timothy Lee Stark, known as a figure in the exotic animal world portrayed in Netflix’s viral hit, “Tiger King.”
Stark is considered a fugitive of justice out of the state of Indiana. He was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail by Granville police. The release from the Sheriff’s Office says the arrest took place at 4 a.m.
Stark should be familiar to “Tiger King” as an associate of Joe Exotic. In the show, Stark is presented as the owner of Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, Indiana, where he kept a variety of peculiar creatures.
LATEST STORIES
- Mohawk Auto opens new location in Malta
- Schenectady police investigating shooting on State and Hulett Streets
- National Grid distributing dry ice at 3 area locations
- Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, every candidate for voters in the Rochester region
- Pelosi says Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment