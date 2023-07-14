SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after a car crash Friday morning. The crash took place just before 9 a.m. on County Route 153 just east of Beattie Hollow Road in the town of Salem.

The 19-year-old driver as well as the 18-year-old passenger were both trapped inside the vehicle after it crashed into a tree. They were both taken to local hospitals with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.