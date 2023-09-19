FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in the village of Fort Ann. The shooting took place in August on Charles Street.

According to court documents, a Washington County Court judge determined the teen should be charged as an adult in criminal court based on witness accounts of the incident. Rycky Stark, Jr., 14, died in the shooting.

The 17-year old was previously charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment. He was scheduled to return to court on September 19.