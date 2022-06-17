GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home will receive a historical marker. The occasion comes after a large renovation project on the house began in 2020.

Susan B. Anthony spent her entire life working to earn women the right to vote and her work would lead to the passing of the 19th amendment. Debi Craig, a local historian, is working to make sure her story and her ties to the community are being preserved.

On Route 29 in the Town of Greenwich is the childhood home of women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony. Her father began building the home in 1832.

“So by the time Susan moved here she was 12 to 13 years old. She lived here between six and seven years because they had to sell the house, there was a major depression,” said Craig.

The Washington County Historical Society and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation are dedicating a new historic marker to be placed at the home at 2835 State Route 29 in Battenville (Town of Greenwich) on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending the event, parking is not available at the Anthony home. According to the Facebook event, there will be “2 runs with 2 buses each leaving from the circle in front of the Greenwich Jr-Sr High School at 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the departure of the shuttle you wish to take.”