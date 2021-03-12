SUNY Adirondack to host vaccine event March 13

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County announced a vaccine opportunity for New York residents ages 60 and over. The event will take place on March 13 at SUNY Adirondack.

The event, sponsored by Kinney Drugs, is for eligible residents. Completed registration requires the first page of the website to be completed as well as the “NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Form” on the “Your Appointment is Booked” page.

The county asks that those getting vaccines bring proof of age, New York residency and insurance cards. This clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. 

