HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Strand Theatre: Tribute to The King” will be held at Strand Theatre on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 for general admission and the Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Tickets can be purchased online at the Tribute Festival website.

This concert, performed by Dwight Icenhower, Robert Washington, and Dan Barrella backed by a live band, will pay homage to the career of “The King” Elvis Presley. Music throughout Presley’s career will be played.