HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of its “Friday Free Movie Night” series, the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will host a free screening of the 1976 classic, A Star is Born, this Friday, December 30. The film will hit the big screen at 7 p.m., inside the 210 Main Street theatre.

A Star is Born is a 1976 American musical romantic drama directed by Frank Pierson, and written by Pierson, John Gregory Dunne, and Joan Didion. It stars Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson, Gary Busey, Paul Mazursky, and Joanne Linville.

The film’s narrative follows a young singer who meets and falls in love with an established rock and roll star, only to find her career ascending while his spirals into decline.

Not only is admission free for Friday’s event, but popcorn is included as well. For a full list of shows and events into 2023, visit the Strand Theatre’s website.