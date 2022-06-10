HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Strand Theater presents a concert double feature with bands Better Off Led and Run and Cover playing tributes to Led Zeppelin and Rush. The concert double feature is being held on June 24 at 8 p.m.

The Led Zeppelin cover band Better Off Led opens the show and features Jonathan Newell, Megan Houde, Mike Mumblo and Michael Craner. Rush cover band Run For Cover features Michael Mumblo, Rob Jackson, Mike Cappadozy and Carl Schultz.

Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only. General admission tickets are $15.