GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers thwarted a burglary in progress at a residence in Granville on December 29. Nigel A. Reeks, 39, of Whitehall, was charged with burglary in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, fourth degree, and fifth degree.

Police say the attempted burglary occurred at 12:46 p.m. Responding officers located Reeks exiting the garage. The pickup truck that Reeks had driven was reportedly filled with items stolen from the garage.

Police discovered the truck had been reported stolen on December 18. The stolen items and vehicle were returned to the owners. Reeks was transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.