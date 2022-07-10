WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police is looking for a missing autistic six-year-old child. At about 10:40 a.m., on Sunday, police said the child went missing, believed to have wandered off in the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Police said six-year-old, Onnex Thompson-Hall, is autistic and unfamiliar with the area. He is described as 4′ 0″, 55 pounds, barefoot, and wearing only a diaper. The family believes he will answer to his name they said.

Anyone with information on Onnex’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police Troop G Headquarters at (518) 583-7000.