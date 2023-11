JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a drowning in Washington County. The victim, Marc L. Luther, 61, of Wilton, was discovered deceased in Clark Pond.

State Police were notified on Sunday morning that Luther failed to return home from a fishing trip. Law enforcement responded to Clark Pond and located Luther’s kayak in the water unoccupied.

An Underwater Recovery Team was dispatched. Investigations are ongoing, but police say the incident appears accidental.