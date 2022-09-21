KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The SPCA of Upstate New York is looking for any information to help identify the owner of a dog that was found in Washington County. The SPCA named the Saint Bernard “Baloo.”

Officials said Baloo was found tied and abandoned in a field in Kingsbury on September 17 by the Washington County Sherriff.  Baloo is undergoing medical care at this time.

If you have any information about Baloo, you can call the SPCA of Upstate New York at (518) 798-5656 or the Washington County Sherriff’s Office at (518) 746-2522. 