GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Slate Valley Museum is launching a new event series focusing on the many skills that fueled the region’s slate industry over the course of the past 180 years. The first in the new “Slater-Day” Second Saturday series will premiere on Saturday, July 9.

“One of our greatest challenges here at the museum is how to accurately convey what it feels like to be in the slate industry,” explains Executive Director Sarah Kijowski. “Industrial experiences are multi-sensory in nature. There are distinct sights, sounds, etc. While we can’t create the entire 180-year-reproduction of slate work here at the museum, we can do more to help people connect more directly with aspects of it.”

That’s why the museum is dedicating more resources to bringing slaters and related tradespeople onsite to let them highlight their work however they choose.

The first Slater-Day will feature slate worker Dave Lundy from Hilltop Slate Company. Lundy will be onsite from 11 a.m. until noon to offer slate demonstrations and answer questions about slate work today.

Dr. Mike Dashnaw, a local painter on slate, will be onsite during the day to demonstrate his methods for painting slate tiles. Dr. Dashnaw, known to many in the community for his years in the medical field, now directs his passions toward creating painted slates to benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The museum will also offer a new session of its “Create a Slate!” program. Visitors of all ages will be welcome to make a slate craft that they can take home.

Slater-Day is a day-long event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with slate demonstrations taking place from 11 a.m. to noon. Regular museum admission applies, which is $5 for those ages 12-64, $3 for seniors 65 and up, and free for kids under 12, slate workers, and active military and their families.

The museum will welcome more slaters, in addition to members of supporting trades, at events scheduled throughout the rest of the summer and fall seasons. Anyone interested in participating as demonstrators are encouraged to contact the museum at (518) 642-1417 or email mail@slatevalleymuseum.org for more information.