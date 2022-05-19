GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Slate Valley Museum is offering special visiting hours to visitors who mask. The Slate Valley Museum is open for the 2022 season and has returned to its normal drop-in visit format.

Executive Director Sarah Kijowski explained that people are allowed to visit during regular museum hours without appointments. Visitors were required to make appointments to visit last year due to the pandemic.

Currently, masks are optional, though the museum recommends wearing them indoors, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) current guidance for areas with high transmission rates. The museum will offer special hours during the week throughout the season for people who wear their masks.

Every Tuesday morning and Friday morning from 10 a.m. until noon, the museum will only be open to those who will wear a mask for the duration of their visit. The museum aims to make a comfortable space for everyone, whether they wear masks or not.