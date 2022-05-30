HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., officers with the Hudson Falls Police Department responded to Meadow Road for a report of a woman that had been locked out of her house by her boyfriend. When officers got to the house, the woman told them her boyfriend broke her phone and locked her outside after an argument.

An officer saw the suspect, identified as David Greenwood, 59, in the back yard of the house. As the officer approached, Greenwood allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him. The officers on the scene moved to a safe place and Greenwood reportedly shot a round from the pistol.

Officers from nearby agencies came to help and quickly established a perimeter around the house. Local residents were notified of the incident and were told to stay in their homes until the situation concluded.

Police say Greenwood fired the gun around 10 times during the incident, but no officers were injured. New York State Police (NYSP) Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Warren County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were dispatched along with NYSP crisis negotiators to establish communication with Greenwood and try to deescalate the situation.

The standoff lasted for eight hours and ended when police say Greenwood committed suicide inside the house. No law enforcement officer discharged their firearm during the incident. An investigation into how Greenwood possessed the handgun is ongoing, as he did not have a valid New York State pistol permit.