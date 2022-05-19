FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary F. Berberian, 47, after she filed a false instrument with the Washington County Department of Social Services resulting in her receiving benefits greater than $1,000. Berberian was arrested on Saturday, May 14 for the alleged crime.

Charges:

Fourth-degree welfare fraud (Felony)

Second-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Misdemeanor)

