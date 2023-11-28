ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County sex offender pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Monday. Kevin Smurphat, 35, of Whitehall, faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 40 years in prison.

Smurphat admitted that while he was on parole, he uploaded depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct onto a file-hosting service. He also distributed and received child pornography in a group chat.

Smurphat also faces a maximum $250,000 fine, and a term of post-release supervision of at least five years and up to life. Upon release from prison, he will again be required to register as a sex offender.