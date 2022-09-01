KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman has been cited to court after police said she stole a rental car from Georgia, and kept it for over two years. The car, first rented from Gwinnett County, Georgia, on July 28, 2020, was supposed to be returned on August 11, 2020, according to police.

The car was reported stolen in Georgia on July 21, 2022, nearly two years after it was supposed to be returned. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., State Troopers found the car on Main Street in Kingsbury.

Jaylene L. Conyer, 36, of Schenectady, was allegedly responsible for the theft. Conyer was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks for processing, on a charge of third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was then issued an appearance ticket returnable to Kingsbury Town Court on Sept. 7. The car was seized and secured.