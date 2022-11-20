WASHINGTON COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Washington County Department of Public Safety is reporting scattered power outages throughout the county. Branches down on wires have been cited as a contributing factor to the outages in the area. The Washington County Correctional Facility is without power as well.

For residents of Washington County with NYSEG who are still without power, the estimated time of restoration for power is 6:30 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety. For residents of Washington County with National Grid who are still without power, the estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety reminds residents during power outages to never touch a downed wire, keep freezers and refrigerators closed, use flashlights rather than candles, only use generators outdoors, charge their mobile devices, don’t use a gas stove to heat their home, and check on your neighbors.