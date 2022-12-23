SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before the final holiday rush, the Salem Post Office suffered a ceiling collapse Friday morning. Salem Volunteer Fire Department President and Captain Steven Saunders told NEWS10 the interior ceiling fell around 7 a.m. Friday due to a negative pressure effect.

The collapse could have been sparked by recent freeze-thaw cycles. Freezing rain can quickly saturate a building’s roof before solidifying into ice. This can lead to expansion and cracks, due to the high tension placed on the structure.

Captain Saunders said the roof of the post office is still standing. However, the interior ceiling collapse blew out several windows.

The post office is located at 12 West Broadway, in Salem. There has been no word on when the facility will reopen. This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 for the latest, both on-air and online.