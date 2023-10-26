ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Salem man has pleaded guilty to stealing firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Hudson Falls. Martin Taft, 48, faces at least five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Taft admitted to breaking into Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes with co-conspirator Jonathon Combs. The two reportedly stole 31 semi-automatic pistols and then exchanged the firearms with another individual for cocaine they intended to distribute.

Taft and Combs pled guilty to one count of theft of firearms from a licensed dealer and one count of using firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Combs also pled guilty to an additional count of theft of a firearm from a licensed dealer.

Combs faces the same minimum and maximum penalties. He will be sentenced on November 28. Taft will be sentenced on February 24.