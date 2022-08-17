SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it. Officials said Jerry A. Niles, 32, took the items on Friday, July 22. He was tracked down and arrested on Monday, Aug. 1.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Petit larceny

According to a Wednesday release, Niles was already wanted by the Cambridge-Greenwich Police for a separate incident, and there will probably be more charges brought against him. He was processed, arraigned, and held at the Washington County Jail.

There has been no word on Niles’ next court appearance. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is credited with his arrest, with help from Cambridge-Greenwich Police and New York State Police.