ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Salem man, who surrendered more than 16 neglected dogs, is being charged with an act of injuring a child. His wife faces the same charges. Meanwhile, the rescued dogs are making great progress at Lucky Puppy Adoption Center.

Three weeks after the Salem 16 were surrendered, they’re healthy, happy and making great progress.

“They’re up-to-date on all of their vaccines, their personalities are blooming, and they’re accepting applications to go to their forever home,” center volunteer Emily DiSienna said.

All the dogs that were eligible were spayed and neutered and are fully recovered. Meanwhile, the dogs’ former owners, Jeffrey and Mary Austin, have been charged with injuring a child. They surrendered two additional dogs to another local volunteer.

Of the original Salem 16, two are already spoken for and adopted. Three others are currently in foster care, and a pregnant mama is set to give birth any day now.

An already busy Lucky Puppy Adoption Center is about to have its paws full. This week, an additional 30 dogs will be brought in from Florida. DiSienna said having new rescues around will help socialize the Salem 16, but it will also get expensive. They said they need donations for veterinary bills, cleaning supplies and food.

“When you think about 16 dogs — a cup in the morning, a cup at night — we’re going through dog bags faster than we want to admit,” DiSienna said.

Finding forever and foster homes for the Salem 16 remains top priority for Lucky Puppy. Volunteers said the group has left a special mark on the adoption center.

“They’re showcasing their amazing personalities; they’re looking for love; they want love.”

If you’re looking for a chance to meet the Salem 16 as well as help local animals in need, the Boars Nest Bar and Grill in Fort Ann is hosting an event from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

The Paws for the Cause event will collect items and donations for local shelters. The Salem 16 will be the guest of honor at the start of the event before the band arrives.