WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 28, a White Creek resident was charged after allegedly shooting and killing a coyote. The resident, whose name was withheld by Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs), was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and the illegal take of protected wildlife.

ECOs say they received a complaint about a firearm going off near a house in White Creek. Witnesses say they heard three shots a few minutes before seeing someone drag a coyote across a front lawn and loading it into their car. They say the suspect then quickly fled the area.

A K9 was brought in to help scope out the area. Witness interviews and residents provided information that led officers to the person responsible, who admitted to shooting the coyote. After being charged, ECOs seized the coyote for evidence. The case is pending in White Creek Town Court.