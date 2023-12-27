PUTNAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dustin T. St Andrews, 31, was arrested for allegedly discharging a long gun inside a residence on Tuesday evening. State Police charged St Andrews with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a verbal altercation. In addition to firing the long gun, St Andrews reportedly threatened to kill the victims and responding law enforcement. No one was injured during the altercation.

St Andrews left the residence before police arrived. He was located in Ticonderoga. Police say St Andrews is not allowed to legally possess firearms due to a previous felony conviction. The long gun was recovered and seized.

St Andrews was processed at SP Granville. He was then turned over to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.