ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure is set to take place Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Funds generated will be donated to local cancer-fighting charities and a local high school scholarship.

At last year’s event, the Lufkin Farm had over 250 garden tractors and over 140 four-wheel-drive truck and farm tractor competitors. There are classes for all vehicles, from lawn mowers to highly modified garden tractors, from four-wheel-drive trucks to custom-built pulling trucks, and everything in between.

The event will also have a food truck area and a vendor area. There will be two tracks with pulling events going on throughout the entire day.

Tickets are $10 per adult or $30 per carload. Children under 10-years-old get in for free. The money generated will be donated to The American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Cancer Research Center, and The Lufkin Legacy Foundation which provides scholarships for local high school graduates.