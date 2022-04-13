KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) announced it will begin a detailed environmental site study at the W.F Lake Corporation located at 65 Park Road, Kingsbury, in Washington County. NYSDEC said this area has been listed as a ‘Class 2 site’, in the State Registry of Inactive Hazardous Disposal Waste Sites.

According to NYSDEC, a Class 2 site represents a significant threat to public health or the environment, and action is required. The study will investigate the nature and extent of contamination in the soil, surface water, groundwater, as well as parts of the environment that may have been affected.

The site borders the east Park Road and is about four acres with industrial, commercial businesses to the north and south and vacant land undeveloped land to the west. Prior to the site’s development, which began in 1996, it includes a medium-sized manufacturing building that has undergone two expansions. The remaining site contains parking, a wooded area to the southeast, grassy areas, and a retention pond to the west.

Officials said the site has been a source of manufacturing operations, including the use of perfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances. PFAS chemicals, specifically perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) are ingredients used to manufacture polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) to coat products. Samples of on-site groundwater and soil, surface water, sediment, stormwater, and stormwater debris will be taken to indicate the presence of PFAS substances.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to PFOAs can affect reproduction, growth, development, and damage to the liver. Officials plan to expand their investigation to other potential areas of contamination including:

Surface geophysical analysis to evaluate potential bedrock fractures that could potentially allow for contaminant migration.

Additional on and off-site overburden monitoring wells to evaluate the extent of contamination found in onsite groundwater.

Samples of surface water to evaluate the extent of contaminant migration from onsite culverts to an adjacent retention pond.

Additional off-site surficial soil sampling to evaluate the potential for historic air to soil PFAS deposition.

Officials said contingent studies of these preliminary results of the investigation, may lead to additional sampling, and bedrock well installation/sampling to be implemented. The Remedial Investigation Work Plan (RIWP) has been prepared by a consulting engineer in coordination with NYSDEC under New York’s State Superfund Program ( SSF).

The SSF assists in characterizing and identifying suspected inactive hazardous waste disposal sites that pose a significant threat to public health and the environment. SSF goes through a process of investigation, evaluation, cleanup, and monitoring.

NYSDEC said “a Feasibility Study.” will be conducted to use the information to develop and evaluate potential ways to clean up contamination related to the site. Additionally, information that has been collected during the site investigation may also support the conclusion that no action, or no further action, is needed to address site-related contamination they added.

As part of their investigation, the NYSDEC and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) will oversee the project. NYSDEC said prior to their investigations, the agency attempts to identify parties responsible for site contamination before committing State funds for investigation and cleanup.