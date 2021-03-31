Police: Suspect asked officers to retrieve wallet with drugs

Washington County
GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are reporting the arrest of a Washington County man who asked troopers to retrieve his wallet during the arrest. They say the troopers who retrieved the wallet found meth and weed along with it.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call on Friday morning after a Greenwich homeowner reported a man—identified as Christopher King, 27, of Greenwich—damaging property in their home. Troopers who arrived on the scene said they found several broken cleaning devices in a pile on the front lawn.

Police say that when King was taken into custody, he requested they get his cell phone and wallet from a specific location. They say they found a canvas bag with the cell phone and wallet where he told them it would be.

Police say that alongside the wallet, they found 15 grams of pills with methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. King is being charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief.

