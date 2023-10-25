SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple police agencies are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in the Salem area. Police are looking for Jeffrey Dickinson.

The search began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Dickinson is wanted on a felony warrant, and he fled when confronted by law enforcement. Dickinson was last seen in a wooded area near Blind Buck Road in Salem.

Police said a reverse 911 call went out to all area residents. Those in Salem are asked to report all suspicious activity to 911. They should not approach or make contact with Dickinson. The 35-year old was operating skid-steer, logging equipment, according to authorities.

It is up to reach resident to decide whether they want to remain at home or leave. Those who stay are encouraged to keep exterior lights on. Salem residents in the following areas are asked to lock their doors:

Riley Hill Road from and including Sky Parlor Way and Parqui Lane to Blind Buck Road

Blind Buck Road from Riley Hill Road to Wilson Lane, including Fleming Lane and Buck Ridge Way

New York State Police and Vermont authorities are assisting in the search, and law enforcement will remain in the area throughout the night.