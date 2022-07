FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Washington County are searching for a missing teenager. Knoa Maynard, 16, may be in the Fort Edward or Kingsbury areas.

Knoa Maynard, 16 (WCSO)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Fort Edward Police Department with the search. Anyone with information can call (518) 747-6365 or leave a tip on the Washington County website.