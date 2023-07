EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a burglary at a Washington County gun store. According to police, the burglary happened at Beecroft’s Shooters Supply on Route 40 in Easton.

New York State Police were called to the shop around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Police have yet to release any information on what, if anything, was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.