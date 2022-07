GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Granville. Brett Hilliker, 24, of Granville, was found dead in the Mettawee River.

On July 27 around 10 a.m., police responded to the area of Truthville Loop for the report of a missing man. Troopers then searched the area and found Hilliker’s body. Police said Hilliker, who is disabled, entered the river and drowned.

Police believe the drowning is accidental. The investigation is ongoing.