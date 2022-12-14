PUTNAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are currently investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Wednesday. The fire occurred on Gull Bay Road in Putnam after a propane truck overturned, and police are also reporting entrapment.

Police say preliminary investigation revealed the truck was hauling liquid propane when it exited the roadway and struck a tree, causing it to overturn and catch fire. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was extricated and taken to Elizabethtown Community Hospital, then ultimately brought to University of Vermont Medical Center (UVM) in Burlington Vermont, with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were assisted by Dresden Volunteer Fire Department, Essex County Emergency Services, Moreau Emergency Squad, New York State Fire, Putnam Fire Department, Schroon Lake Fire Department, Shushan Volunteer Fire Company, Skenesborough Emergency Rescue Squad, Ticonderoga Emergency Squad Inc., Ticonderoga Fire Department, Washington County Department of Public Safety, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.