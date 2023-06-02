KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 149 Thursday evening. Responding officers located a single motorcycle down an embankment.

The operator was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries. Preliminary investigations determined the motorcycle rounded a bend when the operator lost control. They went off the road and the operator was thrown from the bike.

Part of the roadway was closed as the accident was being investigated. The operator’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.