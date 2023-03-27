GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Route 22. The two-passenger vehicle crash is still under investigation.

Police say that one of the vehicles was operated by Myles A. Pauquette, 20, of Granville. The second was operated by Doran J. Pratt, 56, of Hampton. Joshua E. Wood, 40, of Hampton, was a passenger in Pratt’s vehicle.

Pauquette and Wood were confirmed to be deceased on the scene. Pratt was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.