WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 27-year-old Whitehall man is in custody following a stabbing on Broadway on Sunday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Miguel Medrano-Garcia with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree.

The investigation determined that Medrano-Garcia was involved in an argument with a domestic partner when a male tried to intervene. Medrano-Garcia then assaulted the male. The male victim was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

Medrano-Garcia was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and is being held in lieu of bail. Bail is set at $1,000/$2500 secure bond/$5,000 partially secured bond. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police.