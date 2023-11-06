FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two sixteen-year-old males were arrested on Friday following an investigation into a stolen 2012 GMC pickup. Police say the truck was taken from a residence on State Route 197 in Argyle.

Later that afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was advised the Glens Falls Police and State Police were attempting to stop the vehicle. The driver allegedly refused to stop and continued driving eastbound on State Route 197.

The truck eventually ran over stop sticks set up by deputies on Bridge Street and came to a stop on Argyle Street in Fort Edward. Police say the 16-year-old driver from Fort Edward was familiar with the owner of the vehicle. He was charged in Washington County as a juvenile. He faces charges, including felony grand larceny and additional charges in Saratoga County.

Police say charges for the 16-year-old passenger from Granville remain under investigation. No injuries were reported.