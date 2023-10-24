HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old male from Hudson Falls on Friday. Roldan E. Montero was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Police investigations determined that Montero allegedly had sexual contact with town individuals under the age of 13 over several months. Montero was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance. He is due in the Town of Kingsbury Court at a later date.