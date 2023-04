FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has hired four deputies to serve in the village of Fort Edward. The village is finalizing a plan from earlier in the year to dissolve its police department after years of staff shortages.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal last week to hire the deputies. The village will pay Washington County about $384,000 a year for the deputy’s salaries, benefits, and uniforms.