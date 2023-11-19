GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich hosted their 11th annual Holiday Tractor Parade on November 18. The celebration featured over 70 festively decorated tractors on display throughout the village.

The parade was led by Bob and Dick Nessle, this year’s Grand Marshalls. The festivities were held on Main Street and Washington Street.

(Photos by Justus Waldron)

The tractor owners competed for a variety of accolades, including Best in Show, Most Creative and Best Use of Lights. A wide array of local food trucks and businesses provided plenty of treats for those in attendance.