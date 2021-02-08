Outgoing New York Dairy Princess passes the baton

(NEWS10) – After a year of service, a New York State Dairy Princess with local ties to the Capital Region is passing the baton. Washington County’s own Erin Armitage will be saying goodbye to her role as New York State Dairy Princess Alternate #2 in less than two weeks.

Although the role was different than anticipated because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Armitage says it was an experience she will never forget.

“I guess my suggestion for any state dairy princess is always keep an ice cream scoop in your crown box because you never know when you’re going to need it and always keep a smile on your face, sometimes you can have bad days ,life can be tricky, you can get tough questions but just rise above and be true to yourself and remember all of the people you are representing,” says Armitage.

Moving forward, she plans to follow a career path that will allow her to keep promoting the dairy industry.

The annual New York State Dairy Princess pageant is scheduled to take place February 16 in Syracuse.